O'Neill (groin) is scheduled to start hitting again Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill is with the team in Miami and receiving treatment on his inflamed left groin daily. The rookie reported that the pain he was feeling has subsided, enabling him to begin taking swings again Wednesday. O'Neill is expected to be activated Aug. 16, which would be the first day he's eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list.

