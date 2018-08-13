Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Slated to return Tuesday
O'Neill (groin) went 2-for-5 with two runs in his second game for Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. He'll return to St. Louis on Monday to be evaluated by the team's medical staff, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill went 3-for-9 with a double, two RBI and three runs during his two rehab games with the Redbirds, and as was initially projected, he's expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday. The slugging outfielder will look to pick up where he left off before his injury, when he'd hit safely in his first four games after a promotion from Memphis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in two in first rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Takes batting practice•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Slated to resume hitting•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Expect back in 10 days•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...