O'Neill (groin) went 2-for-5 with two runs in his second game for Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. He'll return to St. Louis on Monday to be evaluated by the team's medical staff, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill went 3-for-9 with a double, two RBI and three runs during his two rehab games with the Redbirds, and as was initially projected, he's expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday. The slugging outfielder will look to pick up where he left off before his injury, when he'd hit safely in his first four games after a promotion from Memphis.