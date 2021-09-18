O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in an 8-2 victory versus San Diego on Friday.

The slugger helped St. Louis get off to a fast start, belting a two-run homer to left field in the first inning. The long ball was the 27th in what has been a breakout campaign for O'Neill, who entered the year with 21 combined homers over parts of three seasons. He has been very productive for both the Cardinals and fantasy managers down the stretch, slashing .340/.407/.736 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 14 runs and two stolen bases over his past 14 contests.