O'Neill went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Triple-A Memphis' win over Salt Lake City on Tuesday, his first round tripper since being traded from the Mariners last Friday.

The slugging outfielder wrapped up his Mariners career with five home runs in his last five games, so Tuesday's homer was an extension of his recent power surge. O'Neill's upside ensures he'll be monitored closely for the balance of the campaign, and it would appear highly likely he'll receive a spring training invite in 2018.