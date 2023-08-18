O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

O'Neill's hitting has been a bit spotty in August -- he's batting .182 over 14 games this month, but five of his eight hits in that span have been homers. The outfielder gave the Cardinals a seventh-inning spark in Thursday's loss. For the season, he's at a .235/.316/.406 slash line, seven homers, 16 RBI, 23 runs scored, eight doubles and three stolen bases over 51 contests. He's still seeing a starting role in left field, though he could also work in tandem with Tommy Edman to cover center field while Lars Nootbaar (abdomen) and Dylan Carlson (oblique) are on the injured list.