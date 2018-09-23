O'Neill went 1-for-2 with a walko home run against San Francisco on Saturday.

O'Neill came into the game in the seventh inning as part of a double switch, and delivered the Cardinals' 11th walkoff win of the season with a home run -- his ninth of the season -- off Mark Melancon. The 23-year-old has only received 21 at-bats in September, but he remains a valuable power source off the bench.

