O'Neill, who'd been without a home run for eight consecutive games since returning to Triple-A Memphis on May 31, went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo homers and three RBI overall in a win over Albuquerque on Wednesday.

The prodigious slugger's long-ball drought was exceedingly rare, considering he'd blasted a jaw-dropping 13 round trippers in his 29 prior games with the Redbirds. However, O'Neill hadn't been struggling during the aforementioned eight-game stretch despite not leaving the park, as he'd hit safely in five straight contests at one point. Wednesday's breakout effort pushed his Triple-A line to .317/.363/.676, starkly different numbers from the .237/.268/.500 he's slashed over 41 big-league plate appearances thus far.