Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Solid since return to Redbirds
O'Neill is hitting .293 (12-for-41) with five home runs, 11 RBI, three walks, a stolen base and 12 runs in 10 games since returning to Triple-A Memphis.
O'Neill was optioned to the Redbirds on May 4 following a solid 21-game stint at the big-league level to open the season. The slugging outfielder did continue struggling with contact (46.2 percent strikeout rage) during that stint, but his work with the Redbirds since being sent down is certainly encouraging. The big-league club's outfield remains crowded at the moment with Jose Martinez keeping himself in the lineup due to his red-hot bat, but O'Neill is likely to be back up at some point in the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Pinch hits in return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Returns from injury•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Another hitless rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hitless in first rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Starting up rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start