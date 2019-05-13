O'Neill is hitting .293 (12-for-41) with five home runs, 11 RBI, three walks, a stolen base and 12 runs in 10 games since returning to Triple-A Memphis.

O'Neill was optioned to the Redbirds on May 4 following a solid 21-game stint at the big-league level to open the season. The slugging outfielder did continue struggling with contact (46.2 percent strikeout rage) during that stint, but his work with the Redbirds since being sent down is certainly encouraging. The big-league club's outfield remains crowded at the moment with Jose Martinez keeping himself in the lineup due to his red-hot bat, but O'Neill is likely to be back up at some point in the season.