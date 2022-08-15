O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Brewers.
After Albert Pujols launched a solo home run in the second inning, O'Neill hit one of his own in the sixth inning and tied the game at two runs apiece. It was O'Neill's second homer of the month, his first since Aug. 4, and his seventh of the season. The outfielder had gone hitless in his previous three games, striking out six times during that span. He has a .167 batting average for the month thanks to going 6-for-36 with 12 strikeouts. Across 11 games this month, O'Neill's batting average has dropped from .232 to .223.
