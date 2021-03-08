O'Neill, who went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Sunday, is hitting .400 (4-for-10) with a walk and two runs overall across four spring games.

On the flip side, four of the six outs O'Neill has made have come via strikeouts, a tangible reminder he still has plenty of work to do with respect to improving his contact rate. Nevertheless, the power display Sunday was certainly encouraging as O'Neill looks to build momentum ahead of a 2021 campaign during which he'll look to put last season's .173/.261/.360 slash behind him.