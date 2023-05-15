O'Neill (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals had identified Tuesday as the soonest O'Neill could begin playing rehab games, but it will be a couple days after that. It would seem to set him up for a possible return early next week as the team begins a road trip, although that hasn't been definitively stated. O'Neill has missed the last week-and-a-half of action with a lower-back strain.

