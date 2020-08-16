O'Neill went 3-for-7 with a double, home run, two RBI and one run scored across both games of the Cardinals' doubleheader against the White Sox.

O'Neill golfed an impressive home run in the fifth inning of the second game off Evan Marshall, driving an inside breaking offspeed pitch out to left field. He maintained his power production even after the Cardinals' long layoff, and now has three home runs on the season. O'Neill has an impressive .273/.360/.727 line across 25 plate appearances to this point, and should continue to receive plenty of playing time even in the team's crowded outfield.