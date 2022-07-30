O'Neill went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

In his last four games, O'Neill has gone 0-for-15, though he's drawn three walks and scored three runs in that span. The outfielder's slump at the plate has dropped his slash line to .225/.292/.340 with five home runs, 33 RBI, 29 runs scored and eight steals in 54 contests this season. With Harrison Bader (foot) and Juan Yepez (forearm) still sidelined for a minimum of a week more and likely longer, O'Neill's playing time is fairly safe. Corey Dickerson will likely be his top competition in the short term.