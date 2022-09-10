O'Neill (neck) went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Pirates.

O'Neill missed one game with neck stiffness. He was the most productive Cardinal batter in the contest, getting aboard a team-high three times. He's had a bit of a rough start to September, going 5-for-22 (.227) over his last seven games, though he's added a home run, two steals, four RBI and four runs scored to offset the batting slump. O'Neill is slashing .227/.306/.385 with 12 steals, 13 homers, 57 RBI and 51 runs scored through 90 contests overall.