O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

The outfielder got aboard with a single in the fifth inning, then stole second and scored on a Tommy Edman homer. O'Neill missed a couple of games this week while dealing with a food-related allergic reaction. He's hit safely in both games since he returned to the lineup. Overall, the 26-year-old has a .275/.333/.546 slash line with 15 home runs, seven steals, 37 RBI and 38 runs scored across 252 plate appearances.