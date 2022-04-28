O'Neill went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets.

O'Neill went hitless for the fifth time in his last seven games, but he was still able to cross the place for the first time since April 20. The outfielder has gotten into a bit of a slump, dropping his slash line to .186/.275/.271 with a home runs, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and 10 runs scored through 69 plate appearances this season. With Lars Nootbaar optioned to Triple-A Memphis earlier in the week, O'Neill's starting role in left field should continue to be safe as he works to get back on track.