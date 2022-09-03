O'Neill went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

O'Neill opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning. He got aboard with another single in the sixth and stole second before scoring on a Corey Dickerson single. O'Neill has steals in each of his last two games, giving him 11 in 15 attempts for the season. With an uptick in speed and an everyday role, he's starting to play in a way reminiscent of his breakout campaign last year. Still, the outfielder has a .231/.306/.388 slash line with 12 home runs, 55 RBI, 48 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 340 plate appearances in 2022.