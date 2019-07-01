Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Struggles over first two games back
O'Neill, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, went 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in his two weekend starts against the Padres.
O'Neill is getting first crack at filling in for Marcell Ozuna (fingers) in left field, but the inability to make consistent contact that's been an albatross for him at the big-league level thus far has quickly resurfaced. The slugging prospect has a whopping 50.0 percent strikeout rate over a small sample of 48 plate major-league appearances this season, following a 40.1 percent figure over 142 plate appearances during his initial 2018 cup of coffee with the Cardinals in 2018. O'Neill does have the ability to offset those contact issues to a degree with his impressive power, but he'll naturally have to whittle down the whiffs in order to become a viable everyday asset down the line.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hot since return to action•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hits minor-league injured list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Day-to-day at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Solid since return to Redbirds•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...