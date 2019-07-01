O'Neill, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, went 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in his two weekend starts against the Padres.

O'Neill is getting first crack at filling in for Marcell Ozuna (fingers) in left field, but the inability to make consistent contact that's been an albatross for him at the big-league level thus far has quickly resurfaced. The slugging prospect has a whopping 50.0 percent strikeout rate over a small sample of 48 plate major-league appearances this season, following a 40.1 percent figure over 142 plate appearances during his initial 2018 cup of coffee with the Cardinals in 2018. O'Neill does have the ability to offset those contact issues to a degree with his impressive power, but he'll naturally have to whittle down the whiffs in order to become a viable everyday asset down the line.