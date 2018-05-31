Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Stymied in recent games
O'Neill, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a loss to the Brewers on Wednesday, is 0-for-11 with eight whiffs over his last four games overall.
The slugging rookie got his latest big-league stint off to a blistering start by slugging three home runs and compiling six RBI overall in his first four games. However, O'Neill is just 2-for-19 overall in the subsequent six games, a stretch that includes the aforementioned 0-for-11 slump. Contact continues to be a monumental challenge for O'Neill, whose 43.9 percent strikeout rate is playing a significant part in his recent struggles.
