O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

O'Neill gave the Cardinals an early lead with a three-run shot in the second inning, but Pittsburgh rallied late to take the win. The long ball the eighth in what has been another injury-plagued season for O'Neill, as he's missed over 70 games due to back and knee issues. The outfielder has largely struggled when he has been able to play, slashing .232/.315/.411 with 19 RBI, 24 runs, four steals and a 26.7 percent strikeout rate over 232 plate appearances.