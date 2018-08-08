O'Neill (groin) took batting practice Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The pain O'Neill was feeling in his groin has subsided, allowing the rookie to resume hitting for the first time since landing on the disabled list Monday. Barring any setbacks, the 23-year-old is expected to rejoin the Cardinals on Aug. 16, the first day he's eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list.

