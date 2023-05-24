O'Neill (back) took light swings off a tee Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has finally resumed some level of baseball-related activity following a shutdown period that lasted nearly three weeks. He still has a lot of hurdles to clear, but the 27-year-old outfielder might be ready to rejoin the Cardinals sometime in early June if all goes well within his ramp-up into more intense workouts. O'Neill landed on the injured list May 5 because of a lower back strain.

More News