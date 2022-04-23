O'Neill is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, according to John Denton of MLB.com.
O'Neill went hitless in 12 at-bats over his last three games, so he will get a day off Saturday for the first time this season. Lars Nootbaar will take O'Neill's place in left field, and Dylan Carlson will occupy the third spot in the batting order.
