O'Neill is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Twins.
Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Jordan Walker are starting across the outfield as Alec Burleson takes at designated hitter. O'Neill homered both Tuesday and Wednesday, but the Cardinals did not break up their crowded outfield depth chart at the trade deadline and so there is going to continue to be a rotation of sorts down the stretch.
