O'Neill is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Padres, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The hulking outfielder looks to be receiving a routine day off. With O'Neill getting a breather, Richie Palacios will patrol left field for the Cardinals.
