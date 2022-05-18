site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
O'Neill isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
O'Neill started in the last two games and went 2-for-9 with an RBI and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Corey Dickerson starts in left field and bats fifth.
