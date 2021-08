O'Neill went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in Tuesday's loss to the Braves.

The slugger was responsible for three of St.Louis' eight total hits and collected the team's only extra-base hit when he doubled in the seventh frame. O'Neill also scored the Cardinals' lone run after singling in the ninth. The three-hit game was his fifth such performance of the campaign. O'Neill's .271/.331/.509 slash line is a considerable improvement over his .173/.261/.360 line over 50 games last season.