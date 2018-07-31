Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: To join Cardinals on Tuesday
O'Neill will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
O'Neill is expected to join the club prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies to take the roster spot of Tommy Pham, who was dealt to Tampa Bay earlier in the day. In 19 games with the Cardinals across various stints with the team this year, he's gone 10-for-44 (.227 average) with three home runs and seven RBI. He's blasted 26 homers in 61 games with Memphis. With Pham out of the picture, O'Neill should step into at least a semi-regular role in the Cardinals' outfield.
