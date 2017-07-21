O'Neill was shipped to the Cardinals on Friday.

As one of the top prospects in the Mariners' organization, O'Neill was used to bring over southpaw Marco Gonzales from St. Louis to bolster Seattle's pitching depth. O'Neill is certainly a great get for the Cardinals, providing another quality outfield bat to their system. During 93 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, O'Neill slashed .244/.328/.479 with 19 home runs and 56 RBI. Although he needs to work on his strikeout rate, which is hovering just over 27 percent on the season, he had more than enough upside to appeal to the Redbirds. Over the past 25 games alone, the 22-year-old has hit .320 with a slugging percentage of .763, knocking in 13 home runs and plating 30 runners. He will be one of the Cardinals' top prospects moving forward, and figures to report to Triple-A Memphis following this trade.