O'Neill went 2-for-4 with two singles, a run, stolen base and two strikeouts as the Cardinals beat the Dodgers 3-2 on Tuesday.

O'Neill singled in the sixth but more impressively led off a tie game in the top of the ninth with a single, steal of second and subsequent run after an Edmundo Sosa single. O'Neill's 12 home runs and five steals are both career highs in only 36 games played and he's one of seven players with at least 5 steals and a .900 OPS this season.