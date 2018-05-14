O'Neill went 3-for-8 with two home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Memphis in two games against Nashville on Saturday and Sunday.

That's five round trippers for O'Neill in the last nine games, a torrid stretch during which he's driven in nine runs. The slugging outfielder is going to be difficult to keep down on the farm if he continues to churn out the caliber of effort that's led to a .324/.333/.696 line over 26 games with the Redbirds. O'Neill already had one brief cup of coffee with the big-league club this season, going hitless over nine plate appearances.