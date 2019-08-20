Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Ups pregame workload
O'Neill (wrist) increased his pregame activity level Monday and is on track to begin a rehab assignment later in the week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill's recovery has been a bit more extended than first projected. However, he now appears on the verge of heading out to Triple-A Memphis for a rehab assignment, which could begin as early as Tuesday. O'Neill was able to participate in a full batting practice prior to the Cardinals' series opener versus the Brewers on Monday.
