O'Neill (shoulder) will visit a doctor Tuesday, at which point he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill has already missed the required 10 days with a right shoulder impingement, but his return doesn't seem to be quite imminent. He received a cortisone shot Friday, however, and if the doctor confirms that he's healing as expected, he'll be ready for game action soon. He probably won't need too many rehab games given that he's been out for less than two weeks.