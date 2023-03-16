Cardinals managers Oliver Marmol said O'Neill's strong play for Canada at the World Baseball Classic is a "reflection of the work he put in all offseason," John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was one of the best players in pool play, batting .615 (8-for-13) with two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored. The Cardinals have four players competing for three starting spots in the outfield, but Marmol's comments would suggest that O'Neill will get an everyday job out of the gate. Whether he plays in left field or center field remains to be seen -- he'll likely get time in both spots, especially since Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson are also capable of playing in more than one outfield position.