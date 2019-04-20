Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Will avoid extended stay on IL
O'Neill (arm) is expected to return from the injured list after the 10-day minimum, Jeff Jones of MLB.com reports.
This is positive news for the 23-year-old, who injured his arm on a throw to home plate from the outfield against the Brewers on Monday. The Cardinals don't anticipate O'Neill needing a rehab stint prior to his activation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Makes early exit•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches first homer of 2019•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Go-ahead single in extras•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches another homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start