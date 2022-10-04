O'Neill (hamstring) hasn't made enough progress to be considered for the Cardinals' Wild Card roster, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

O'Neill hasn't played since mid-September due to a strained hamstring, ending a disappointing regular season with a .228/.308/.392 slash line in 96 games. While he's made some progress in recent days, it won't be enough for him to return to action within a week, though he's yet to be officially ruled out for future rounds should the Cardinals advance.