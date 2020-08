Webb (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader, blowing the save and taking the loss against the Cubs.

Webb came into the sixth inning with one out and an inherited runner and struggled to finish the inning. He coughed up an RBI double to Willson Contreras before serving up a three-run, go-ahead blast to pinch-hitter David Bote. St. Louis looks to be using a closer-by-committee approach but Webb likely set himself back with Monday's rough outing.