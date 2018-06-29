Cardinals' Tyler Webb: Claimed by Cardinals
Webb was claimed off waivers by St. Louis on Friday.
Webb was recently designated for assignment by the Padres and will report to Triple-A Memphis to begin his career with the Cardinals. In order to make room for him on the 40-man roster, Alex Reyes (lat) was moved to the 60-day disabled list. Across 19 appearances with the Padres' Triple-A team this season, Webb has logged an impressive 2.05 ERA and 1.27 WHIP although he's been shaky in four games at the major-league level. He will provide added depth for the club's bullpen.
