Webb recorded six scoreless appearances in Grapefruit League play, generating a 9:0 K:BB and recording three holds before spring training was suspended.

As that line implies, the southpaw made excellent use of his opportunities during spring training, making a formidable case for a roster spot in the process. Webb was a bullpen workhorse to the tune of 65 appearances in 2019, and his body of work during the exhibition slate lends credence to the notion he'll be relied on heavily once again this season. Will Leitch of MLB.com notes that Webb will have to consistently prove effective against both handedness of hitter as a result of the new three-batter-minimum rule, but given he boasted sub-.200 BAAs versus both sides of the plate last season, he appears capable of doing what's necessary to maintain a high-volume role.