Webb was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Webb was in the running for a bullpen role in camp but ultimately missed out despite allowing five runs (four earned) across 13 innings. The 28-year-old had 22 major-league appearances between the Padres and Cardinals last season, and posted a 4.43 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 20.1 innings.

