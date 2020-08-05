Webb was listed by manager Mike Shildt on Wednesday as part of a group of pitchers who could see save chances going forward, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals have no clear next man up after moving Kwang Hyun Kim back to the rotation. It would be a surprise to see Webb get many opportunities in the ninth inning, as his 3.76 ERA last season was fine but hardly closer material, while his 21.7 percent strikeout rate, 10.4 percent walk rate and 41.1 percent groundball rate were all worse than league average. He could see opportunities with a run of lefties up in the ninth inning, though Andrew Miller may be the primary option in those instances.