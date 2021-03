Webb owns a 3.86 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 5:1 K:BB and three holds across the 4.2 innings covering his first five Grapefruit League appearances.

The veteran southpaw has also held hitters to a cumulative .176 average while posting three scoreless one-inning outings in his five trips to the mound. Webb is coming off a career-best 2020 campaign during which he recorded a 2.08 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, one save and two holds across 21.2 innings (21 appearances).