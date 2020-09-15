Webb issued a walk in a scoreless inning during a win over the Brewers in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out one batter and earned the save.

Webb was 0-for-2 in save chances this season prior to Monday with his last opportunity coming all the way back on Aug. 21. The 30-year-old southpaw has now made nine consecutive scoreless appearances, lowering his ERA from 5.40 to 2.30 during that span.