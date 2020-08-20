Webb (1-1) was credited with the victory in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cubs on Wednesday, firing 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.

The left-hander got four valuable outs in the seven-inning affair, bouncing back from his one hiccup of the season in the process. Webb had taken the loss in Game 2 of Monday's twin bill versus the Cubs by yielding three earned runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning, the only outing among his six appearances during which he's been scored upon thus far.