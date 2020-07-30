Webb, who fired a scoreless one-third of inning in which he allowed a hit during a loss to the Twins on Wednesday, has started the 2020 season with three consecutive scoreless appearances overall.

The left-hander had put together an excellent spring training before play was suspended, and he's replicating that caliber of performance thus far in the new season. Webb's first two outings were an inning apiece, appearances during which he didn't allow a hit and recorded a strikeout apiece. The 30-year-old settled in well during his first full Cardinals campaign in 2019, notching eight holds, a 3.76 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 65 appearances.