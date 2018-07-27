Cardinals' Tyler Webb: Recalled from minors
Webb was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Webb spent the past month with Memphis after joining the Cardinals' organization in late June. Over six appearances with the Triple-A club, he's posted a 2.19 ERA and 0.74 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 12.1 innings of relief. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots while with the team.
