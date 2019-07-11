Webb was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Webb was rocked for three runs on four hits over 0.2 innings during his last outing against the Giants, and his poor performance has ultimately resulted in a demotion. He owns a 4.45 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 26:16 K:BB over 30.1 innings this season in the big leagues.

