Cardinals' Tyler Webb: Sent back to Triple-A
Webb was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Webb will head to the minors to make way for Brett Cecil (foot), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The lefty made five appearances in his latest stint with the Cardinals, allowing just five baserunners over 5.2 scoreless innings.
