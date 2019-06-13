Cardinals' Tyler Webb: Settling into groove
Webb, who fired 1.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday, has a 1.50 ERA, .100 WHIP and .132 BAA in the 12 innings covering his last 10 appearances.
The southpaw has been much improved after a rocky start to the season, one that saw his ERA sitting at 6.55 after a May 16 outing against the Braves. Webb has whittled that figure down to 3.91 over the aforementioned stretch of strong pitching, allowing just a pair of earned runs on five hits during that span. His continued success would be a boon for the fortunes of the Cardinals bullpen, considering Webb is only one of two healthy left-handed relievers available to manager Mike Shildt at present.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...