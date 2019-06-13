Webb, who fired 1.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday, has a 1.50 ERA, .100 WHIP and .132 BAA in the 12 innings covering his last 10 appearances.

The southpaw has been much improved after a rocky start to the season, one that saw his ERA sitting at 6.55 after a May 16 outing against the Braves. Webb has whittled that figure down to 3.91 over the aforementioned stretch of strong pitching, allowing just a pair of earned runs on five hits during that span. His continued success would be a boon for the fortunes of the Cardinals bullpen, considering Webb is only one of two healthy left-handed relievers available to manager Mike Shildt at present.