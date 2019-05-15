Webb, who most recently allowed two earned runs and a walk without recording an out in a loss to the Pirates last Sunday, owns a 6.52 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 9.2 innings this season.

The veteran southpaw appeared to be hitting his stride heading into the aforementioned blowup against Pittsburgh, as he'd entered that outing with five consecutive scoreless appearances. Webb has now seen a solid stretch of efforts interrupted by a multi-earned-run outing on two occasions this season, helping lead to an inflated ERA.